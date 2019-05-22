BASEBALL
First team
Arlen Sigel, Chase County senior pitcher
Carter Phillips, Mission Valley freshman pitcher
Clayton Noyons, West Franklin senior utility
Cohle Phillips, Mission Valley senior catcher
Trevor Moore, Mission Valley senior infielder
Hunter Groh, Chase County senior infielder
Ryan Schmitz, West Franklin senior infielder
Bryce Sommer, Central Heights senior infielder
Luke Detwiler, Lyndon sophomore outfielder
Matt Cubit, Central Heights senior outfielder
Ashton Nelson, Council Grove junior outfielder
Chase Meyer, Mission Valley senior DH
Tee Preisner, Northern Heights junior DH
Second team
Colton Williams, Osage City senior pitcher
Wyatt Green, Osage City senior pitcher
Marcus Waters, Northern Heights senior utility
Trint Rogers, Chase County sophomore catcher
Jeric Heath, Council Grove junior infielder
John Pringle, Northern Height sophomore infielder
Jospeh Soyez, Chase County sophomore infielder
Dayton Logan, Mission Valley sophomore infielder
Blaise Holloway, Chase County sophomore outfielder
Philip Swank, West Franklin junior outfielder
Dawson Logan, Mission Valley sophomore outfielder
Honorable mention
Tyson Chizek, Council Gove senior
Wyatt Reyer, Chase County junior
Beau Baker, Lyndon sophomore
Axl Lucas, Northern Heights junior
Tony Detwiler, Central Heights freshman
Dawson Butter, Osage City junior
Chris Hough, Mission Valley junior
Caden Hamilton, West Franklin senior
SOFTBALL
First team
Hayden Serna, Osage City sophomore pitcher
Jaedyn Miller, Council Grove senior pitcher
Audrey Tubach, Chase County sophomore pitcher
Laken Vandergrift, Chase County junior catcher
Makenzie Higgs, Chase County junior infielder
Aliks Serna, Osage City senior infielder
Hope Martin, Mission Valley junior infielder
Shyanne Allen, Council Grove junior infielder
Alex Davis, Northern Heights senior infielder
Elle Dragone, Council Grove freshman outfielder
Brylee Potter, Chase County sophomore outfielder
Taylin Kirkpatrick, Osage City sophomore outfielder
Katie Farmer, Osage City senior DH
Second team
Angela Akerstrom, Mission Valley sophomore pitcher
Andie Wilson, Northern Heights junior pitcher
Lena Walter, West Franklin freshman pitcher
Paisli Butler, Council Grove freshman catcher
CeCe Lockmiller, Chase County junior infielder
Khylee Massey, Northern Heights junior infielder
Keeley Honas, Council Grove sophomore infielder
Megan Deters, Mission Valley sophomore infielder
Addyson Easter, Lyndon freshman outfielder
Kate Heiserman, Osage City junior oufielder
McKenzie Murray, Mission Valley sophomore outfielder
Honorable mention
Abi Blint, Mission Valley junior
Abby Tubach, Chase County freshman
Leslie Hultgren, Osage City junior
Vivian Stanley, Lyndon junior
Cameron Peel, Central Heights freshman
Hannah Konen, Council Grove senior
Destiny Dody, Northern Heights senior
Nevaeh Scott, West Franklin freshman