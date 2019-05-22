Wednesday

May 22, 2019 at 4:09 PM


BASEBALL

First team

Arlen Sigel, Chase County senior pitcher

Carter Phillips, Mission Valley freshman pitcher

Clayton Noyons, West Franklin senior utility

Cohle Phillips, Mission Valley senior catcher

Trevor Moore, Mission Valley senior infielder

Hunter Groh, Chase County senior infielder

Ryan Schmitz, West Franklin senior infielder

Bryce Sommer, Central Heights senior infielder

Luke Detwiler, Lyndon sophomore outfielder

Matt Cubit, Central Heights senior outfielder

Ashton Nelson, Council Grove junior outfielder

Chase Meyer, Mission Valley senior DH

Tee Preisner, Northern Heights junior DH

Second team

Colton Williams, Osage City senior pitcher

Wyatt Green, Osage City senior pitcher

Marcus Waters, Northern Heights senior utility

Trint Rogers, Chase County sophomore catcher

Jeric Heath, Council Grove junior infielder

John Pringle, Northern Height sophomore infielder

Jospeh Soyez, Chase County sophomore infielder

Dayton Logan, Mission Valley sophomore infielder

Blaise Holloway, Chase County sophomore outfielder

Philip Swank, West Franklin junior outfielder

Dawson Logan, Mission Valley sophomore outfielder

Honorable mention

Tyson Chizek, Council Gove senior

Wyatt Reyer, Chase County junior

Beau Baker, Lyndon sophomore

Axl Lucas, Northern Heights junior

Tony Detwiler, Central Heights freshman

Dawson Butter, Osage City junior

Chris Hough, Mission Valley junior

Caden Hamilton, West Franklin senior

SOFTBALL

First team

Hayden Serna, Osage City sophomore pitcher

Jaedyn Miller, Council Grove senior pitcher

Audrey Tubach, Chase County sophomore pitcher

Laken Vandergrift, Chase County junior catcher

Makenzie Higgs, Chase County junior infielder

Aliks Serna, Osage City senior infielder

Hope Martin, Mission Valley junior infielder

Shyanne Allen, Council Grove junior infielder

Alex Davis, Northern Heights senior infielder

Elle Dragone, Council Grove freshman outfielder

Brylee Potter, Chase County sophomore outfielder

Taylin Kirkpatrick, Osage City sophomore outfielder

Katie Farmer, Osage City senior DH

Second team

Angela Akerstrom, Mission Valley sophomore pitcher

Andie Wilson, Northern Heights junior pitcher

Lena Walter, West Franklin freshman pitcher

Paisli Butler, Council Grove freshman catcher

CeCe Lockmiller, Chase County junior infielder

Khylee Massey, Northern Heights junior infielder

Keeley Honas, Council Grove sophomore infielder

Megan Deters, Mission Valley sophomore infielder

Addyson Easter, Lyndon freshman outfielder

Kate Heiserman, Osage City junior oufielder

McKenzie Murray, Mission Valley sophomore outfielder

Honorable mention

Abi Blint, Mission Valley junior

Abby Tubach, Chase County freshman

Leslie Hultgren, Osage City junior

Vivian Stanley, Lyndon junior

Cameron Peel, Central Heights freshman

Hannah Konen, Council Grove senior

Destiny Dody, Northern Heights senior

Nevaeh Scott, West Franklin freshman