Inclement weather forced a shake up with high school athletic state competitions.

Due to flooding at Soden’s Grove, 3A state baseball is set to start Thursday at Trusler Sports Complex in Emporia. Wellsville will play 1:15 p.m. against Cheney in the opening round.

Ottawa boys golf will not play its 4A state tournament until Tuesday at Quail Ridge in Winfield. Play will complete restart with a 9 a.m. tee time.