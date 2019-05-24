EMPORIA — Eagle golf season came to a close at state Wednesday after play was suspended on Monday due to nasty weather. The Wellsville High School boys team placed ninth out of 12 teams at the Emporia Golf Course with senior Jackson Dwyer bringing home a medal.

Dwyer led the team with a score of 80, finishing tied for tenth place and coming up four strokes behind state champion David Pierson of Sabetha (76). Gabe Good shot an 89 to finish 36th overall. Luke Smith capped off his freshman season with an 99, placing 68th. Fellow freshmen Aiden Kearney and Dylan Schnoor shot a 107 and 126, respectively. Kearney placed 82nd and Schnoor placed 94th. Sophomore Garrett Jackson shot a 155 to place 97th.

Wellsville shot a 375 as a team, finishing 48 strokes behind state champion Sabetha (327).