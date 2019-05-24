EMPORIA — The top team in 3A ended a fiery run by Wellsville baseball in the state semifinals. Rock Creek shutout the Eagles 4-0 in Friday’s early game at Emporia’s Trussler Sports Complex, and the third-place game was not played due to inclement weather thus ending Wellsville’s season at 18-5.

One day after scoring 12 runs on 11 hits with no defensive errors in its tournament opener, Wellsville managed just three hits and committed four errors against Rock Creek. Jackson Showalter toed the mound for the Eagles and allowed four runs (zero earned) on four hits. He struck out four and walked four. Tanner Shalkoski pitched the final two innings, striking out five and allowing a single hit.

Aidan Lee pitched a gem for Rock Creek, going on seven innings, walking two and striking out four.

The WHS bats fared much better in their Thursday opener against Cheney. The team scored four runs in the top of the first, two in the second and five in the third in a game that was never close.

Zach Vance got things going in the five-run third inning with a two-RBI triple. He came home on a wild pitch, one of four runs the senior scored. Kobe Channel and Showalter also scored on wild pitches in the inning and the Eagles scored five runs on just two hits.

All together, Wellsville forced five Cheney errors in the win. Putting pressure on the opposing team was a key head coach Bryan Kindle discussed after the game.

“If we can get a runner on in the first inning, even if we don’t score, it gives everybody in the lineup confidence that they can get on base,” Kindle said. “It just takes that first guy.”

Jeff Ebeck put together a strong start, going all five innings and allowing one run on four hits. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

The senior talked about his approach and the success of his breaking ball against the Cardinals.

“I like to mix that in,” Ebeck said. “They had four hits in the beginning because I was throwing mostly fastballs, but I started mixing that in and they couldn’t touch me after that. I just planned to throw mostly strikes because I trust my defense behind me.”