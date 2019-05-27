WICHITA — Summer Spigle wasn’t sure she won. Event staff at the Kansas High School State Track & Field Championships helped the Ottawa High School sophomore off the Cessna Stadium lanes after she dove for the finish line at the conclusion of the 4A girls 400-meter dash Saturday.

“I actually fell across the finish line,” Spigle said. “I gave it my all and put it all out there on the line. The people helped me up and I remember asking, ‘Did I win? Did I beat her? Did she beat me?’ They were like, ‘Oh yeah, you won you are going to go do an interview!’ It just kind of shocked me. When it clicked I was like, ‘I actually did it!’”

That she did. Spigle beat Hayden’s Kyra Bauer by seven tenths of a second, 59.51 to 59.58 for the title. The two were the only racers in the 15-competitor field to eclipse the one-minute mark, and Spigle’s time was a personal best.

“I would just like to say thank you to my coaches, especially coach [Chris] Kornhaus,” Spigle said. “He has been there through it all and has always believe that I can do it. He is the one who has always pushed me and made sure that I can do the best that I can.”

Spigle and the rest of the Franklin County athletes battled through nasty conditions over the weekend in Wichita. Many events were pushed over into Saturday due to weather delays on Friday, which cancelled preliminary races. Despite this, area schools had a number of strong performances ending with medal winners.

Ottawa boasted 4A state placers in Josiah Jahn (eighth in the boys 3200-meter run), Jayson Brown (fifth in the boys shot put), Jaine Johnson (sixth in the girls discus) and Spigle again with a sixth-place finish in the girls 200-meter dash.

West Franklin’s Bailey Leach capped off a great season with a runner-up finish in the 3A girls 800-meter run. She broke the school record and finished less than two seconds behind champion Faith Paramore from Haven. Brooke Flory also brought home hardware for the Falcons, placing sixth in the girls shot put.

Central Heights had a number of strong finishes, headlined by a fourth-place finish by the boys 4x800-meter relay team of Tyler Stevenson, Caleb Meyer, Jarod Crawford and Alex Cannady. They ran a time of 8:33.63, finishing 10 seconds behind state champion Oakley. Stevenson placed sixth in the 2A boys 800-meter run, Abby Brown placed seventh in the girls 400-meter dash and the girls 4x800-meter relay team (Lily Meyer, Brown, Madison Bridges and Taryn Compton) medaled with a seventh-place finish.

Wellsville senior Paige McDaniel closed out an incredible four-year high school track career with a runner-up finish in the 3A girls 1600-meter run. She ran a time of 5:29.64, finishing less than three seconds behind champion Lexi Kats of Norton Community.

STATE TRACK & FIELD RESULTS

Ottawa HS

BOYS

3200m run: 8 - Josiah Jahn 10:25.13

Shot put: 5 - Jayson Brown 49-03.25; Aaron Doran DNS.

Javelin: 13 - Ryan Jensen 151-03

GIRLS

200m dash: 6 - Summer Spigle 27.01

400m dash: 1 - Spigle 59.51

Shot put: 10 - Theresa Bruna 33-05.5

Discus: 6 - Jaine Johnson 108-01

West Franklin HS

BOYS

200m dash: 15 - Phillip Swank 23.70

Long jump: 13 - Swank 19-04.25

GIRLS

400m dash: 11 - Lily Judd 1:03.21

800m run: 2 - Bailey Leach 2:24.14

3200m run: 15 - Molly Rossman 13:51.94; Maddie Montgomery DNS.

4x100m relay: 12 - WFHS 52.16 (Judd, Leach, Ally Hutchison, Kamryn Prouty)

4x400m relay: 16 - WFHS 4:19.17 (Hutchison, Montgomery, Judd, Leach)

Shot put: 6 - Brooke Flory 36-04.5

Central Heights HS

BOYS

800m run: 6 - Tyler Stevenson 2:04

1600m run: 10 - Stevenson 4:45.96

3200m run: 15 - Caleb Meyer 11:14.89

110m hurdles: 10 - Landen Compton 16.12

300m hurdles: 14 - Compton 43.75

4x800m relay: 4 - CHHS 8:33.63 (Stevenson, Meyer, Jarod Crawford, Alex Cannady)

GIRLS

200m dash: 9 - Abby Brown 27.27

400m dash: 7 - Brown 1:02.11

3200m run: 11 - Lily Meyer 13:04.57

300m hurdles: 15 - Taryn Compton 55.97

4x800m relay: 7 - CHHS 10:37.40 (Meyer, Brown, Madison Bridges, Compton)

Wellsville HS

BOYS

110m hurdles: 16 - Ian Smith 22.09

4x400m relay: 11 - WHS 3:31.98 (Josh Brewster, Scott Hoehn, Ethan Strawn, Anthony Signs)

Pole vault: 16 - Ethan Ewing 11-00

400m dash: 14 - Brewster 52.82

GIRLS

800m run: 10 - Paige McDaniel 2:26.49

1600m run: 2 - McDaniel 5:29.64

Javelin: 10 - Jadyn Troutman 114-08