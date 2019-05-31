Two local high school baseball players will finish their prep careers playing in an all-star game 3 p.m Wednesday in Lawrence.

Ottawa High School senior infielder Chad Bones, who was selected first team by the Kansas Association Baseball Coaches, along with Wellsville High School senior infielder Kobe Channel, will play for the Red Team in the KABC All-Star game at Hoglund Park in Lawrence.

Bones was a first-team all-Frontier League selection. Teammate Daidrein Aho was a second team all-state selection by the coaches.

Other Ottawa baseball, softball and soccer all-league selections are:

Baseball

Daidrein Aho, first team, outfielder.

Cameron Reynolds, second team, infielder.

Jackson Murphy, honorable mention, pitcher.

Softball

Alli Kerns, second team, outfielder.

Justine Kennington, second team, catcher.

Riley Titus, honorable mention, infielder.

Lauren Curtis, honorable mention, infielder.

Alex Powell, honorable mention, pitcher.

Emma Stottlemire, honorable mention, DH/Utility.

Soccer

Olivia Morton, honorable mention, utility.

Kaylin Wisdom, honorable mention, defense.