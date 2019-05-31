The 4A state golfers endured quite a week leading up to Wednesday’s tournament.

First, they attempted to play last week, but a rain storm suspended play at Quail Ridge in Winfield. The Winfield golf course was deemed unplayable and the tournament was moved to Mariah Hill Golf Course in Dodge City.

Ottawa had two golfers competing at the state level. Cade Gollier finished 31st overall with an 87. Isaac Bones finished 44th after carding a 90. The state tournament marked the end of a successful season that saw the Cyclones win five tournaments as a team, including the Frontier League championship and the OHS Invitational.