Local talent was on display for Ottawa’s fourth and fifth games of the week. The Post 60 Arrows baseball team split a home doubleheader Thursday with the Garnett Muddogs, winning 11-3 in five innings and falling in the nightcap 13-1.

A good chunk of the damage from Ottawa in the opener came in the bottom of the second. Ryan Laurie scored Liam Robertson on a RBI single to tie the game, 2-2. Brody Mundell got the go-ahead RBI on a sac fly to score Laurie from third. Ottawa then got a pair of bases-loaded, two-out knocks. Wayne Laurie put a ball in play that was misplayed by the third baseman and scored two runs. Following a walk by Tanner Gould, Cole Swason belted a ground rule double over the fence that plated two more and the Arrows took a commanding 7-2 lead.

That was all pitcher Aiden Michel needed. He tossed all five innings for Ottawa to get the win.

Garnett struck back with a route in the nightcap fueled by former Central Heights players. Kyler Brotherton hit a homer and Bryce Sommer pitched a win on the mound, surrendering just five hits to the Arrows.

It was Ottawa’s second doubleheader split of the week after Wednesday’s similar result to visiting Newton. Ottawa won the opener 16-8 and fell 20-12 in the nightcap.

The Arrows (6-4) play in their second tournament of the season starting Saturday at McDonald Field in Topeka.