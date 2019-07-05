The 2019 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Football Media Day sponsored by IMA, Inc. and Dissinger Reed is set for Aug. 1 at Crestview Country Club in Wichita. Head coaches take the podium starting at 11:30 a.m. with the event being streamed live via the KCAC Digital Network.

The annual event will feature previews from each KCAC head coach, followed by the media and coaches poll votes and reveal at the conclusion.

Ottawa University is coached by Kent Kessinger, entering his 16th season at the helm of the Braves.