The Ottawa University men’s wrestling program announced Wednesday the signing of Dimarrian Thomas for the 2019-20 season. He is from Stockton, California, and attended East Fairmont High School.

Thomas earned four letters in wrestling for East Fairmont and was a four-time state qualifier, finishing fourth his junior season. Thomas finished third at regionals as a freshman, sophomore and senior. His junior season, he placed second. Thomas earned All-State honors in 2019.

Thomas is the son of Greg Thomas and plans to concentrate on general studies before deciding on a major.