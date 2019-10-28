The Ottawa University men’s basketball team had a successful trip to the Virgin Islands. The Braves won two games in the Virgin Islands Classic this past weekend.

Ottawa opened the season Saturday with an 95-77 win over the University of the Virgin Islands. On Sunday, Ottawa topped Wilberforce University, 87-76.

The Braves shot 56% from the floor in the win over Wilberforce. Senior Ryan Haskins led the Braves with 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the floor. Kyle Patrick and Jaquan Daniels both had 15 points apiece. Daniels led Ottawa with six assists. Mason McDow was one rebound away from a double-double. He scored 10 points and had nine rebounds.

Ottawa had another hot shooting game in the opener. Ottawa had a 46-26 advantage in the paint and the Brave bench outscored the Bucs’ bench, 25-10. The Braves shot 73.3 percent from the floor in the first half as they raced out to a 55-42 halftime lead. The OU defense held the University of the Virgin Islands to only 10 made field goals in the second half.

Ottawa went 14-for-27 from behind the arc, shooting 51.9 percent. The Braves scored 18 points off eight Buc turnovers.

Ottawa had four players in double figures, led by Mat Baldeh’s career high 22 points. He went 8-for-9 from the floor and finished the game with three rebounds and six assists in the victory. Daniels shot 8-for-10 from the floor for 18 points and two steals. Haskins finished with 16 points, three assists and three steals. Darryl Bowie came off the bench to score 12 points.

Ottawa (2-0) plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Baker in Baldwin City.