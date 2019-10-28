The West Franklin High School volleyball team came up just short of a state tournament berth. The Falcons were the sub-state runner-up Saturday at Perry-Lecompton.

West Franklin fell to Royal Valley in the title match, 25-16, 25-17. The Falcons beat Ward, 25-15, 25-12, and in the semifinals topped Wellsville, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19.

“Overall, I am very pleased with how we played,” West Franklin coach Angie Corwine said. “We came out strong against Bishop Ward and Wellsville. Seniors Madison Shotton and Brooke Flory along with junior Alex Coopman did a great job of altering the opposing team’s offense with their block. It is something we have been focusing on, and it paid off.

“In the championship match, we started with a 4-0 run led by 2 kills and a block from Flory, but we didn’t sustain that lead for long. Royal Valley has two great hitters, and they took over the match. There is a reason they have been ranked number one in 3A for most of the season. They are a good team, and I expect them to do well in Hutch this weekend.”

Coopman led the Falcons with 28 kills and a 0.543 hitting average. She also had 4 blocks and three aces. Flory had 25 kills and a team-best nine blocks. Jenna Walters led the team in serve-receive with an average of 2.02. She also had 21 kills, three aces, and 22 digs. Riley Zentz had three aces, 10 kills and 21 digs.

Shotton had five kills and 3 blocks. Sami Randall led us in digs with 40. Ainsley Corwine broke the school record for assists in a season. She topped the old mark of 909 assists held by Sam Shaffer from 2007 with 921 assists. She also had a team-leading 10 aces and 14 digs.

West Franklin finished 28-10.

WELLSVILLE

The Eagles’ season ended Saturday in the Perry-Lecompton sub-state. The Eagles fell to West Franklin in three sets (25-14, 24-26, 25-19).

Wellsville swept Santa Fe Trail in the first round with a 25-20, 25-20 victory.

“The girls gave their all, but came up just a little short,” Wellsville coach Eric Evans wrote. “The atmosphere was incredible on Saturday, so thank you to all the fans that came out and showed support for the team, it’s much appreciated! A special thank you to all the parents as well!!! Finally, a huge thank you to our 7 seniors.”

Wellsville finished the season at 27-11.

Jadyn Troutman: 17 kills, 6 stuff blocks.

Aubrey Ball: 11 stuff blocks.

Laney Overman: 20 assists, 3 aces.

Dana Schnoor: 9 stuff blocks.

Madie McCoy: 16 kills, 23 digs.