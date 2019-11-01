The Ottawa Mat Masters Wrestling Club will have a free clinic for individuals who may be interested in the sport of wrestling from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the Ottawa High School wrestling room.

If participants are new to the sport, they should wear shorts, T-shirt and socks for practice. Children ages 4-18 are welcome.

Coach Jay Weineke and Mat Masters board members will be available to answer questions. Registration papers and fundraiser packets will be available.

For questions or to contact the Mat Masters organization, you can reach out through Facebook or email at ottawamatmasters@gmail.com.