NOVEMBER

2 — Men’s night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m. potluck following. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

2 — Hays Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5 to 9:30 p.m., Ellis County Fairgrounds - Schenk Building in Hays. For more info, contact John Lang at 785-650-1543 or Jason Kuhn at 785-650-4777.

4 — Dickinson Co. Beard Busters NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., First National Bank Annex, 124 N. Main in Hope. For more info, contact Ronald Henely at 785-375-5320.

8 — 2019 NWTF Pheasant Hunters Party, 5:30 p.m., South Haven Community Building. For more info, contact Javan Wright at 620-399-8818.

9 — Claflin Lions Club Hunters’ Breakfast, 5:30 to 9:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church Parish Center, 110 E Williamson St., in Claflin. Cost for the meal is a free-will donation.

10 — Veterans Day 2-Person 50 Scramble, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

14 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., William Carpenter 4-H Building, 608 N. Fairground Road in Scott City.

16 — Kansas BASS Nation fall meeting and banquet, Radisson Hotel, 12601 West 95th Street, Lenexa. More info at https://tinyurl.com/y5lsoqzr/.

16 — Wild Turkey 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

17 — Pick Your Top 10 100 - Throw Out One, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

23 — Waconda Lake Youth and Women's Pheasant Hunt, Women of any age and children 11 to 16 years old. Applications should be made by Nov. 18 by contacting the Glen Elder Area Office at 785-545-3345 during business hours. Signups may be limited to the first 30 applicants.

23 — Bob White .410 ‘50’, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

24 — Kansas Crappie Masters Turkey Bash, Clinton Lake. Takeoff at safelight, weigh-in at 3 p.m. at Ramp No. 1. $100 entry fee for team of two. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or (913) 416-3481.

24 — European Driven Pheasant Hunt, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

DECEMBER

15 — Winter Open 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

28 — Coyote Kickoff Round 2, Nortonville. $100 entry per team, up to three people per team. Check-in from 5 to 10 p.m. at Knights of Columbus. For more info, call Chris Hale at 785-224-7622 or visit the event’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/y2hcdl5f/.

28 — Ravenwood 2-Person Team Shoot 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

29 — European Driven Pheasant Hunt, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

31 — Pheasant/Chukar Hunt EMS Auction, CQ Gamebirds, 1818 E. 24th Avenue in Hutchinson. For more info, contact Scott Worlock at 785-452-2681.

2020

JANUARY

1 — New Year’s Day Survivor Shoot Off, 1-4 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

9 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., Riverside Community Building, 510 Park Ave. in Iola.

12 — NWTF Kansas State Awards Banquet, 5 p.m. Drury Plaza Hotel and Convention Center, 400 W. Douglas in Wichita. For more info, contact Wilmoth Brandon at 620-230-0929.

12 — Polar Bear Classic, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

14-15 — Fourth annual KAWS Playa Lake Field Tour and Workshop. To learn more, visit the KAWS website or contact event coordinators: Joe Kramer, Ducks Unlimited Special Projects Manager, at 620-388-5878, and Abe Lollar, Ducks Unlimited Biologist, at 620-214-2693.

19 — Big Creek Longbeards NWTF banquet, 4 p.m., Schenk Building - Ellis County Fairgrounds in Hays. For more info, contact Chris Rhoades at 785-656-0268.

24-26 — Kansas Monster Buck Classic, Exhibition Hall and the Domer Arena at Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka. Single-day tickets for the event will be $10 at the door, with youth tickets $5 and children 10 and under getting in free. For more information, visit the Kansas Monster Buck Classic Facebook page or contact Tyler Kirby at 620-339-9026 or KSMonsterBuck@gmail.com.

25 — Kansas First Upland Pioneers NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge at 110 S. Jefferson Ave. in Iola. For more info, contact Neil Crane at 620-365-7140.

25 — 2-Person Team Back Up 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

FEBRUARY

1 — Three Rivers NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Houston Street Ballroom in Manhattan. For more info, contact John Adams at 785-565-8918.

2 — Ford County NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus building, Dodge City. For more info, contact Barry Woods at 620-417-0692.

21 — West Branch Ridge Runners NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Sacred Heart, 22298 Newbury Road in Paxico. For more info, contact Darrin Meseke at 785-456-3193.

24 — Nickerson Trap Club NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Hutchinson Moose Lodge in Hutchinson. For more info, contact Wilmoth Brandon at 620-230-0929.

29 — Decatur County Thunder Chickens NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 70 in Oberlin. For more info, contact Channing Fortin at 785-470-0044.

MARCH

2 — Ark Valley NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Cessna Activity Center in Wichita. For more info, contact Wilmoth Brandon at 620-230-0929.

7 — Marais des Cygnes Valley NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Celebration Hall in Ottawa. For more info, contact Richard Wilson at 785-214-8325.

7 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Hillsdale Lake. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

9 — Waconda Struttin' Dusters NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Down Under in Beloit. For more info, contact Todd Adolph at 785-738-0280.

13 — Neosho River Struttin' Toms NWTF banquet, 6 p.m., Tonys Function Junction in Erie. For more info, contact Rowdy Kyser at 620-212-0738.

16 — Western Kansas NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Phillips County Fairbuilding in Phillipsburg. For more info, contact Brett Biggs at 785-543-5062.

22 — Bourbon County Thunderchickens NWTF banquet, 6 p.m., Liberty Theatre in Fort Scott. For more info, contact Jordan Mcdermed at 620-224-6571.

23 — Slate Creek Gobblers NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., South Haven Community Building. For more info, contact Wilmoth Brandon at 620-230-0929.

26 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., Kansas State Historical Society and Museum, 6425 S.W. 6th in Topeka.

30 — KHEA NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Isis Shrine Temple in Salina.

APRIL

3 — Kaw Valley NWTF banquet, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 142. For more info, contact George Obrein at 785-766-0459.

11 — Thunderstruck Longbeards NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 153 in Olathe. For more info, contact Adam Kucera at 913-708-4723.

17-19 — Ducks Unlimited Expo, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas. Daily admission to the 2020 Ducks Unlimited Expo is $10 for adults, kids 12 and under are admitted free. For exhibitor and sponsor information, contact Dana Barton at (901) 758-3858 or at dbarton@ducks.org.

18 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Tuttle Creek. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

23 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., location TBD.

24 — Twin States Thundering Toms NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fisher Community Center in Hiawatha. For more info, contact Kenneth Stephs at 785-741-0410.

MAY

9 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on El Dorado Reservoir. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

23 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Melvern Reservoir. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

JUNE

13 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Perry Reservoir. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

JULY

18 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Pomona Lake. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

AUGUST

22 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Clinton Reservoir. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

SEPTEMBER

12-13 — 2020 Kansas Crappie Trail state championship tournament on El Dorado Reservoir. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

