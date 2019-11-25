Area girls cross country runners put together an exciting season. It was one for the history books.

The Central Heights and West Franklin squads qualified for state as teams with the Vikings placing third in the 2A state race. It was the highest placing for a girls team in program history.

The Falcons also made program history with its sixth-place finish in the 3A state meet, which tied the 2018 squad for the best finish at state.

The All-Area Ottawa Herald girls cross country team consisted of 10 runners, who competed at state this season.

Here are the all-area team members:

Abby Brown, Sr., Central Heights

Brown saved her best for last. At state, she turned in her best time in earning a state medal. She finished 20th with a time of 21:32. Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said it was a monster race as she ran a personal-best time on the toughest course. Brown was solid performer throughout her career, qualifying for state twice. She finished sixth in the regional race and fourth in the league race.

Madison Bridges, Sr., Central Heights

Bridges grew into a leader this season. The senior was the Vikings’ top runner for most of the season, improving her times and places at nearly every meet from her junior campaign. Bridges finished third at the league race. She led the girls to a regional title with her fourth-place finish on the home course. Bridges came in 33rd at state. She is a two-time state qualifier.

Taryn Compton, Soph., Central Heights

Compton joined the squad this season to allow Central Heights to compete as a team. She fit right in. Compton made big strides throughout the season and will be counted upon next season for leadership. She took 11th at the regional and 39th at state and turned in her personal-best time at state.

Samantha Ferris, Sr., Central Heights

Ferris was a newcomer to the team this season and learned quickly how to compete at a high level. Ferris improved as the season progressed, turning in her best races during the postseason. She took 11th in league race. Ferris was 14th in the regional and 46th at state.

Lily Meyer, Soph., Central Heights

Meyer will be one of the top runners returning in the area and state next season. Meyer turned in a solid first two years for the Vikings She formed a top-notch 1-2 punch at the top of the Vikings’ squad with Bridges the past two seasons. Meyer is a two-time state qualifier. She finished ninth in the regional race after sitting out the league meet. She was 35th at state.

Gabby Stephenson, Fr., Ottawa

Stephenson quickly learned how to compete at the high school level. She became the leader for the Ottawa girls squad. She improved her times and places throughout the season. She finished 18th in the regional race and was 23rd in league.

Lexi McDaniel, Sr., Wellsville

McDaniel has always been a stalwart for Wellsville since she started running cross country in middle school. She shouldered a leadership role throughout her career. McDaniel turned in a solid senior season where she finished 21st in the league race and 24th at regionals.

Emma Bailey, Fr., West Franklin

Bailey was a dominant runner for the Falcons in her freshman campaign, finishing among the leaders in each race. She raised her level against the best competition. She was the regional and league individual champion. She finished ninth at the 3A state meet. Her state finish was the best among the all-area team members.

Lily Judd, Soph., West Franklin

Judd pushed herself to become a top-10 finisher this season. Those top places helped West Franklin win several meets and turn in a historic postseason. Judd finished sixth in the league and regional races. She just missed earning a state medal with her 22nd-place finish at state where she turned in a lifetime-best time.

Bailey Leach, Sr., West Franklin

Leach has been a solid performer throughout her high school career. She along with Baily and Judd formed a top-notch trio. Leach was the runner-up at league behind Bailey. She took fifth in the regional race and 24th at state.

Kaitlyn Pringle, Sr., West Franklin

Pringle gave the Falcons depth during her career. She was in medal contention for most of her races. She took 14th at league, 23rd at regional and 82nd at state with her best time on the Rim Rock course.

Lizzy Singer, Jr., West Franklin

Singer put together a solid campaign, performing at her highest level at state. Singer topped her season-best time by 30 seconds in taking 59th at state. She finished eighth at league and 16th in the regional race.