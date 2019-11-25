The Ottawa University women’s volleyball team’s schedule prepared the squad for success in the NAIA National Tournament.

The Lady Braves advanced to the final site for the fourth time in five years and third straight year. Ottawa defeated Brescia University, 3-1 (25-14, 15-25, 25-16, 25-19), Saturday in the NAIA Opening Round at Wilson Field House.

Ottawa — which has played 12 ranked opponents this season — was placed in a pool with three more teams in the NAIA poll. Ottawa opens pool play Dec. 3 against No. 6 Vertibo. Ottawa faces No. 11 Marian on Dec. 4 and No. 21 Embry-Riddle, on Dec. 5. The top two teams in each pool advance to a 16-team single-elimination bracket.

“We have seen a lot of nationally-ranked teams that are at the finals site,” Ottawa coach Melissa Blessington said. “I am excited about getting to go again. I am really fortunate because this group of girls work really hard. Hopefully, we get out of pool play. We are playing our best volleyball now.”

Sophomore middle hitter Caitlin Cox said the team is primed for success at nationals, where Ottawa is 4-12 in program history.

“We know exactly what we are going to see,” Cox said. “Coach purposely sets up our schedule to play the high-ranked teams. We know in the end it makes us better, better prepared for nationals.”

Cox said playing at the national site before helps the players get a feel for the atmosphere.

“It is awesome to experience,” she said. “It is a different atmosphere to play in. It is pretty quiet. The teams there are extremely high-caliber. Usually real tall and have good blocking. We have to put the ball away more consistently.”

Ottawa increased its level of play the past couple of weeks to advance to the national tournament.

“Since the KCAC Tournament, we have really found our groove,” Cox said. “We have gotten more comfortable in our positions. We are making those connections that were not there at the beginning of the season. We are a team. The past couple of weeks we turned it around and our energy level skyrocketed. We do ride a lot of emotion. The seniors have worked their butt off all season long. They have really pushed us. They are great leaders. They earned this.”

Ottawa controlled the net in the victory over Brescia. The Lady Braves finished with 19 blocks with Breanna Vail compiling 12 blocks, which is the third-most for a single match in program history.

“We blocked phenomenally,” Blessington said.

She said Ottawa’s plan was to follow Brescia’s Natalie Jones all over the court. She had 36 kills in the conference semifinal match.

“We had to make sure we were on her,” Blessington said. “We did a good job of finding where she was. Makayla Aspergen did a nice job of lining up with her at the end and taking the area away she likes to hit.”

Cox said having 19 blocks was “insane.”

“We were huge on the net,” she said. “Blocks is what feeds a lot of our energy. Our defense feeds off our blocks.”