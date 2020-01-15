Balance has been a big key to Salina South's solid start this season and the Cougars showed plenty of it Tuesday night against Hutchinson.

Four players scored in double figures - all of them attempting 10 shots - as South rolled past the winless Salthawks, 64-45, at the South High gym.

The victory boosted the Cougars to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I race.

A quartet of juniors — Colin Schreiber (14 points, 10 rebounds), A.J. Johnson (14 points, 8 rebounds), Devon Junghans (11 points) and Josh Jordan (10 points, 6 rebounds) — keyed the victory as the Cougars led by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter.

Despite trailing 14-1 late in the first quarter and missing its first 13 field goal attempts, Hutchinson scrapped its way back into the game with a strong second quarter and trailed by just four points (26-22) at the 7:30 mark of the third quarter after a 3-pointer by Joe Blake.

It was still a six-point game three minutes later when South used an 11-0 run over the final four minutes of the third quarter to open up a 40-25 advantage heading into the final period.

The victory was the second in as many nights for the Cougars, who won a weather make-up game Monday night at Arkansas City.

Hutchinson (0-6, 0-3) was led by 6-foot-8 senior Weston Kraus, who finished with 14 points, 8 rebounds and numerous blocked shots. But, he was the only player in double figures as the Salthawks were held to 30.3 percent shooting.

Next up for the Cougars is a home game Friday night against Newton.

Hutchinson Girls 48, Salina South 41 (OT)

Despite ice-cold shooting, just two two-point field goals the entire game and no points in the final six minutes of regulation, the South girls had victory within their grasp.

But, a miss on the front end of a 1-and-1 by the Cougars in the final minute was followed by a 3-pointer from Hutchinson's Tina Robertson to send the game into overtime. It was all Salthawks after that as the visitors put the game away in the four-minute extra period.

Hutchinson's 6-foot-1 senior McKenzie Hefley proved too much to handle inside for the shorter Cougars, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds. But, it was Robertson's 11 points and 8 rebounds off the bench that saved the day for Hutch and dropped South to 4-4 overall and 2-3in the AVCTL-I.

The Cougars were in sight of victory late in the game because of their 3-point shooting. Nine of their 11 field goals were 3-pointers, which helped offset 26.8 percent overall shooting from the field.

South will look to the final minutes of the second and fourth quarters to see where this one got away. They led by nine points (21-12) at the 1:30 mark of the second quarter, but Hutchinson finished the half with a 7-0 run in a 46-second span.

Sydney Peterson dropped in a pair of free throws with 6:08 remaining in the fourth quarter to give South a 39-33 lead, but the Cougars would go the next 9 minutes, 58 seconds without a point.

The Cougars still led by three points (39-36) in the final minute of regulation, but a missed free throw was followed by a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Peterson with 25 seconds remaining to tie things up. South then turned the ball over with 3.5 seconds left.

Hutchinson (4-2, 2-1) scored the first eight points of overtime before two free throws by Kylie Arnold with 9.8 seconds remaining ended South's long scoring drought.

Peterson scored 12 of her team-high 14 points in the first half for South, while freshman Acacia Weis had eight of her 11 points in the third quarter.