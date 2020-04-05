April 05, 2020: SOAP #3776: Ruth 1-2; Psalm 53, 61; 2Corinthians 5 Scripture: Ruth (NIV) 1:15 “Look,” said Naomi, “your sister-in-law is going back to her people and her gods. Go back with her.” 16 But Ruth replied, “Don't urge me to leave you or to turn back from you. Where you go I will […]

April 05, 2020: SOAP #3776: Ruth 1-2; Psalm 53, 61; 2Corinthians 5

Scripture: Ruth (NIV) 1:15 “Look,” said Naomi,“your sister-in-law is going back to her people and her gods. Go back withher.” 16 But Ruth replied, “Don't urge me to leave you or to turnback from you. Where you go I will go, and where you stay I will stay. Yourpeople will be my people and your God my God. 17. Where you die I will die, and there I will beburied. May the LORD deal with me, be it ever so severely, if anything butdeath separates you and me.”

Observation: Whata mother-in-law! What kind ofmother-in-law would bring such a response from a daughter-in-law! Surely Naomi had endeared herself to Ruthduring the time Ruth was married to Naomi's son. Surely during the death of Naomi's husband,and then the death of Ruth's husband"surely during those days Ruth sawsomething special in Naomi! -somethingshe wanted in her life. -something that was worth leaving her home to be withthis woman who was discouraging her from joining the trip back to Bethlehem.

Application: I want to live my life in such a manner thatthose around me want to have my God as their God. May they want to join me as I continue myjourney to my Promised Land (Heaven.)

Prayer: Heavenly Father, may my conversation andmanner of living demonstrate to the world around me just how pleased I am tohave you constantly with me. The more I know you, the more thankful I am to beyour child. Thank you for your forgiveness. Like Jesus, I too want to be a useful son inyour kingdom. It is my privilege to do your will. It is my joy to represent you to those aroundme. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!