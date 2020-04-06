April 06, 2020: SOAP #3777: Ruth 3-4; Psalm 64, 65; 2Corinthians 6 Scripture: Ruth (NIV) 4:14 The women said to Naomi: “Praise be to the LORD, who this day has not left you without a kinsman-redeemer. May he become famous throughout Israel! 15 He will renew your life and sustain you in your old age. […]

Scripture: Ruth (NIV) 4:14 The women said to Naomi:“Praise be to the LORD, who this day has not left you without akinsman-redeemer. May he become famous throughout Israel! 15 He will renew yourlife and sustain you in your old age. For your daughter-in-law, who loves youand who is better to you than seven sons, has given him birth.” 16 ThenNaomi took the child, laid him in her lap and cared for him. 17 The womenliving there said, “Naomi has a son.” And they named him Obed. He wasthe father of Jesse, the father of David.

Observation: As Ifinish reading this short book (Ruth), I feel the Lord, as yesterday, drawingmy attention to Naomi. This woman whomade such an impression on her Moabite daughters-in-law that they both wantedto return with her when to her home in Bethlehem. She convinced one to return to her home, butnot Ruth. Naomi took time to educateRuth about the customs of Israel. When thetime would come for Naomi's death, Ruth would be left alone in a strangecountry. Naomi carried a concern thatRuth find a husband.



Naomi did not get herself entangled in Ruth's affairs. She gave the necessary instruction, but letRuth go it alone to the threshing floor where she would meet Boaz. She did not do for Ruth what Ruth needed todo for herself. Surely Naomistayed awake late that night when Ruth went to meet Boaz. Naomiproved faithful; later she reaped the harvest of her investment in this youngMoabite girl her son had brought home.

Application: Thereis a time to train our children, and there is a time to let them go and beresponsible for their own choices and actions. (And what is true for our natural children, is also true for ourspiritual children. A time comes whenthey need to stand on their own faith.)

Prayer: HeavenlyFather, Fine me faithful in timely ministry to my son and to spiritualchildren. Amen

