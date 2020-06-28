June 28, 2020: SOAP #3860: Amos 1-3; Psalm 80; 2Timothy 4 Scripture: Psalm (NIV) 80:1 Hear us, O Shepherd of Israel, you who lead Joseph like a flock; you who sit enthroned between the cherubim, shine forth 2 before Ephraim, Benjamin, and Manasseh. Awaken your might; come and save us. 3 Restore us, O God; […]

June 28, 2020: SOAP #3860: Amos 1-3; Psalm 80; 2Timothy 4

Scripture: Psalm (NIV) 80:1 Hear us, O Shepherd of Israel, you who lead Joseph like a flock; you who sit enthroned between the cherubim, shine forth 2 before Ephraim, Benjamin, and Manasseh. Awaken your might; come and save us. 3 Restore us, O God; make your face shine upon us, that we may be saved.

Observation: This psalm is made up of three prayers. Verses 1-3, 4-7, and 8-19. Each prayer ends with the same request. (verse 3, 7, and 19) In those three verses, the request that caught my attention is: 'O God; make your face shine upon us'



Oh how I want God to make His face shine upon me! When His face is upon me, I know I have His attention. I am assured that He is aware of my situation. I know He hears me. He looks at me with eyes of compassion. He listens to me with ears of interest.

Application: And now I know why He drew my attention to these scriptures. For as I finished writing the above paragraph, God spoke to me: Just like I want to see God's face looking at me, God wants to see my face looking at Him!!! He wants me to look at Him with eyes of love. He wants me to be interested in what He is saying. He wants my attention.

Prayer: Heavenly Father, forgive me for being so thoughtless. I am quick to tell you what is important to me, but often too busy to listen for what is important to you. I want to sing like Keith Green: Oh Lord, you're beautiful. Your face is all I seek. And when your eyes are on this child. (and when this child's eyes are on you) Your grace abounds to me. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!