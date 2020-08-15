August 16, 2020: SOAP #3909: 2Kings 24; Jeremiah 22; Psalm 112; John 18 Scripture: John (NIV) 18:10 Then Simon Peter, who had a sword, drew it and struck the high priest's servant, cutting off his right ear. (The servant's name was Malchus.) 11 Jesus commanded Peter, “Put your sword away! Shall I not drink the […]

Scripture: John (NIV) 18:10 Then Simon Peter, who had a sword, drew it and struck the high priest's servant, cutting off his right ear. (The servant's name was Malchus.) 11 Jesus commanded Peter, “Put your sword away! Shall I not drink the cup the Father has given me?” 12 Then the detachment of soldiers with its commander and the Jewish officials arrested Jesus. They bound him 13 and brought him first to Annas, who was the father-in-law of Caiaphas, the high priest that year.

Observation: Matthew, Mark, and Luke tell us that just before the passage above, Jesus had prayed to His Father asking that the cup be taken from him. Three times He asked the Father to remove the 'cup' before Him, but ended by praying, 'Yet, not as I will, but as you will.'



In the above verses, Jesus acknowledges that it is the Father's cup that he will be drinking. Even though He was God's 'only begotten' Son, the Father did not honor His Son's request to remove the cup. The Father's plan went far beyond the suffering of the cross to the glory that the Son will receive when the church is complete. Jesus surrendered His omnipresence to be born a baby in a manger, then to die on a cross. Then He ascended to the Father's side while the Holy Spirit works on earth to complete the body of Christ. The body is being assembled in heaven and when complete, the Son will receive the full reward for His suffering! What a day that will be!

Application: As I allow the Holy Spirit to work in and through me, I am being prepared for a place in the body of Christ in heaven. The Holy Spirit working through me is using me to gather and prepare others to be a part of that body.

Prayer: Holy Spirit, work in me for the glory of Jesus. Work through me to make Jesus glorified in others. We are all working to fulfill the wonderful plan of the Heavenly Father! Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!