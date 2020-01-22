HARPER -- Elnor Arning, 92, passed away January 19, 2020. Survived by children: Stephen (Nani) Arning, Colorado and Jan Graves, Harper; grandchildren: Brett Graves, Bethany Graves, John Arning, and Anna Arning. Registration 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper. Memorials: Chaplin Nature Center, Arkansas City.

