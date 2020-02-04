Georgia L. Brunholtz

BUHLER - Georgia Lea Brunholtz, 93, of Buhler, died February 1, 2020, at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler. She was born September 11, 1926, in Madison, KS, to John Winston and Georgia Ethel (Cook) Rierson.

On March 4, 1953, she married Rudolph 'Rudy' H. Brunholtz in Grand Island, NE. They shared over 56 years of marriage prior to his death on July 23, 2009.

Georgia is survived by: son, Tom (Cheryl) Brunholtz of McPherson; daughter, Saraleigh Monroe of Des Moines, IA; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Rudolph 'Rudy' H. Brunholtz; brother, Johnnie Rierson; and twin sister, Theta Rouse.

Cremation has taken place. Graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Cancer Council of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.