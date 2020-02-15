AMARILLO, Texas - Wayne Edward George was born on November 29, 1936 to Virgil and Lois George in Stafford Kansas. He passed away in Amarillo Texas on January 23, 2020.

Wayne grew up in Hutchinson Kansas where he graduated from Hutchinson High School. Following graduation he went to Hutchinson Community College. Wayne married the love of his life for 57 years Nancy, on March 22, 1963. They moved from Kansas to Dalhart before settling in Amarillo through transfers in his job with Rock Island Railroad. After retiring from the railroad Wayne worked for 25 years in car sales. Waynes loved ones knew him as Moke. In his free time he enjoyed bowling and golfing, playing poker and watching all sports.

Wayne is preceded in death by his grandson, Scotty Henry; Sister Cleo Norwood and his parents Lois and Virgil George.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Solida George of Amarillo, Tx; sister Lovena Barclay of Seattle, WA; sister in law Pam Lancaster and husband Don; brother in law Clarence Ledbetter; many other family members who will miss his sense of humor and teasing.

Service will be at a later date.

