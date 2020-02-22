AMELIA ISLAND, Florida - Richard Ollen Valentine, 83, passed away February 11, 2020, at the Baptist Medical Center, Amelia Island, Florida. He was born December 16, 1936, in Alden, KS.

He served in the US Army for 26 years and was awarded the Legion of Merit along with three Bronze Stars during the ground operations against hostile forces, Vietnam Conflict.

He is survived by: his sons, Rick and Michael; his daughters, Barb and Trina; and his wife of 43 years Sylvia Brandwick. His family will miss him very much.