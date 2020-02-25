ARGONIA - Geneva Mary Drouhard was born November 24,1924 on the family farm northeast of Wakita, Oklahoma to Peter and Mary (Schwarz) Schmitz, the eleventh of twelve children. She entered eternal rest February 23, 2020, at Spring View Manor in Conway Springs, Kansas.

Geneva Drouhard

ARGONIA - Geneva Mary Drouhard was born November 24,1924 on the family farm northeast of Wakita, Oklahoma to Peter and Mary (Schwarz) Schmitz, the eleventh of twelve children. She entered eternal rest February 23, 2020, at Spring View Manor in Conway Springs, Kansas.

Geneva was preceded in death by: her husband, Arthur (Art) in 1993; a grandson, Chris in 1994; nine brothers; and a sister. She is survived by: four sons, Carl (Sharon) and Francis (Lori) of Danville, Dean (Sandy) of Argonia, Mike (Leah) of Wellington, and daughter, Mary Johnson (Bill) of Wichita; brother, Don (Dorothy) Schmitz of Caldwell; sister-in-law, Delores Schmitz of Caldwell; ten grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

Recitation of the Rosary is Friday, February 28, 2020 at 7 p.m. with family visitation after and the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10 a.m., both at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Danville, of the St. Joan of Arc Parish Community. Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper, Kansas is in charge of arrangements. A full obituary can be found at www.prairierosefuneralhomes.com