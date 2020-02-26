Norma Jean Siems, 88, of Hutchinson, KS, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Most recently a resident of Pass Christian, she lived most of her life in Hutchinson, KS. She was most proud of the nurse's training she received at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Hutchinson. She worked in multiple roles in the medical field including surgical and osteopathy assistant, bookkeeping and administration. She also worked as a receptionist for a farm implements company and a bookkeeper for Western Brake, a family-owned business. She was also and drug and alcohol counselor for many years. Before retirement, she worked for Plaza Towers in Hutchinson, where the movie 'Picnic' was filmed in 1955.

Norma enjoyed cards and games, her dogs, dancing, playing the piano. She was a housewife for many years and raised 5 children. She also provided daycare for 10 years for Ryan and Linda Colborne's twin children, Branden and Brianna Colborne.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Ronnie Siems; her son, Jack Davies; her granddaughter, Michelle Lumbley; her parents, Alvin and Thelma Barnett Haynie; and her sister, Barbara Trandem.

She is survived by: her children, Marcia (Paul) Chantiny, Koi Young, Bill (Judy) Neal, Joe Neal, and Kelly Neal; her grandchildren, Danielle (Neil) Jenson, Erik (Anya) Chantiny, Mike (Michele) Davies, Jeff Davies, Robyn (Jaime) Crookston, Josh (Brittani) Young, Alice (Chris) Quelch, and Charles Senter; her great-grandchildren, Anders, Torsten, Espen, and Rune Jensen, Josiah and Peter Chantiny, Cole, Jack, and Henry Davies, Leo and Lauren Crookston, Gaven and Cayleigh Pratt, Brenden Fontaine, and Paige Lumbley; and her brother, Jack (Rita) Haynie.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 2 p.m., at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport, MS. Visitation was from 1 to 2 p.m.

