NEWTON - Charles A. Isaac, M.D., died Thursday February 27, 2020. Visitation with family noon until 1 p.m., Wednesday March 4, 2020, at Hillcrest Community Church in Newton. Followed with services at 1:30 p.m. Memorials to the church and the Surgery Unit of Newton Medical Center. Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

Dr. Charles Isaac

