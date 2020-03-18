CANTON -- Menford Willis Ratzloff, 90, of Canton, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020 at The Cedars in McPherson, Kansas. Menford was born on April 22, 1929 in a country farmhouse in McPherson County, Kansas, the son of Jonas and Katherine (Holdeman) Ratzloff. He grew up on the family farm east of Canton, the youngest of seven children. Menford received his education in a rural one-room grammar school in East Fairview District 76. Following school, he helped his family on the farm until he enlisted in the Navy.

Menford W. Ratzloff

CANTON -- Menford Willis Ratzloff, 90, of Canton, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020 at The Cedars in McPherson, Kansas. Menford was born on April 22, 1929 in a country farmhouse in McPherson County, Kansas, the son of Jonas and Katherine (Holdeman) Ratzloff. He grew up on the family farm east of Canton, the youngest of seven children. Menford received his education in a rural one-room grammar school in East Fairview District 76. Following school, he helped his family on the farm until he enlisted in the Navy.

Menford was proud of his service in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict. He was united in marriage to Donna Marie Sellers on July 21, 1953 at the United Methodist Church in Canton, Kansas.

After working for the Farmers Co-op in both Canton and Lyons, Menford worked as a machinist and in quality control of Lyons Manufacturing, Cessna Fluid Power and American Maplan, where he retired in 1994. In addition to his full-time jobs, Menford farmed east of Canton, packing a lunch and heading out to the field after work and often not returning until well after dark.

Menford's hobbies included turkey and deer hunting, as well as restoring a John Deere Tractor and a 1951 Ford originally purchased by his father and still in the family. He also enjoyed genealogy and frequently wrote down stories of his childhood and growing up on the farm during The Great Depression. When cleaning out his home, his family discovered many memories he had written in various notebooks around the house.

Menford was a devoted husband, caring for Donna during her extended illness until her death on October 7, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers, John in infancy, Rolan, Eugene and Thomas and sisters, Myrtle Fosnot and Marjorie Unruh. Menford is survived by his son, Gregg (Mary Sean) of Shawnee; daughters, Cathryn of Mesquite, Texas and Siri (Rex) Harrell of McPherson; grandchildren, Shannon (Lanae) Powell, Brandon Powell, Spencer (Caitlyn) Ratzloff, Bennett Ratzloff and Alicia Ratzloff and great-grandchildren, Gavin, Matthew, Drew, Whitney, Adrie and Kalei Powell.

Due to the risks associated with the coronavirus, a private family service will be held. A memorial has been established with the Canton United Methodist Church, in care of Olson's Mortuary, Canton.

