COLLYER - Harry Herl passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1945. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Private family burial at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery in Wakeeney. Memorials suggested to the family of Harry, to be designated later, in care of Swaim Funeral Home of Dodge City.

Harry Herl

