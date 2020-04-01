Terrence L. 'Terry' Bieberly, 74, of Hutchinson, died March 30, 2020, at Bethany Home, Lindsborg. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. Given the current coronavirus situation, Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Memorials to Bethany Home, in care of Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

