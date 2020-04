Hutchinson -- Richard D. Brown, Hutchinson, died April 3, 2020 at Hospice House. He was born December 4, 1943, the son of Homer and Edith Brown. Cremation has taken place. Please visit Hutchinson Funeral Chapel website for full obituary

Hutchinson -- Richard D. Brown, Hutchinson, died April 3, 2020 at Hospice House. He was born December 4, 1943, the son of Homer and Edith Brown. Cremation has taken place. Please visit Hutchinson Funeral Chapel website for full obituary