Pratt -- Harold Dwayne Starkey, 98, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Pratt Rehabilitation and Residence Center. He was born July 14, 1921 in Wellsford to Everett James and Cora U. (Davis) Starkey. Harold married Luetta May (Wallace) Starkey on June 24, 1951. She preceded him in death on February 27, 2007. Harold graduated from Cullison High School. He attended Pratt Community College and Kansas State University. He worked as a farmer and was a layout man for R & R Tank Company. He was a previous member of Pleasant Plain Friends Church where he was very active until they closed and he became a member of Pratt Friends Church. He enjoyed woodworking and reading. He is survived by his daughters, Carolee Hager of Pratt and Vinita (Bill) Smith of Glenburn, North Dakota; brothers, Jerald (Ruth) Starkey of Hutchinson and Verle Starkey of Haviland; grandchildren, Jeanette Adams of Pratt, Billy (Rachel) Hager of Deerfield, Will Smith of Grand Forks, North Dakota, Dustin (Carli) Smith of Omaha, Nebraska and Jason Smith of Minot, North Dakota; great-grandchildren, Mikayla (Liam) Abbott, Ryan Adams, Sharity Adams, Cora Hager, Jacob Hager and Brianna Smith. Harold is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Luetta; brothers, Clifton Starkey and Nevin Starkey; and sisters, Lucille Rose and Donna Bogner-Current. Cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial service announced at a later date with inurnment following at Wellsford Cemetery, Wellsford. Memorials may be made to Pratt Friends Church or Pratt Regional Medical Center in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Online condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.

Harold Starkey

