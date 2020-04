RAYMOND - Joan Luella Brown, 66, passed away April 11, 2020, at Promise Skilled Nursing, Overland Park. A private family funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020, with Father Terrance Klein presiding. Bryant Funeral Home.

