HAVEN - Robert 'Bob' Dean Beltz, 92, of Haven, died the evening of April 22, 2020, at Haven House. He was born January 19, 1928, outside of Bazine, the son of John and Daisy (Fitzsimmons) Beltz.

Bob was a 1946 graduate of Haven High School. In 1949 he graduated from Hutchinson Junior College, which is where he met, and was totally smitten by Nancy McElhinney, who became his wife of over 66 years. Bob married Nancy on July 19, 1949, in Sylvia.

Bob was a farmer, rancher, and horseman. He farmed outside of Haven. Bob was an excellent horseman and horse trainer.

Bob was a member of the Kansas Western Horseman Association and Wichita Area Team Penning, earning numerous outstanding awards in both showing and penning. He was a long time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Haven.

Bob was known for his phenomenal wit, sense of humor, and warming smile. He never lacked for a joke, amusing anecdote, or song (he also had a beautiful singing voice) to fit any occasion, many of which he taught to his kids and grandkids over the years!

Bob had such a meticulously organized shop, those working with him knew if tools were left lying around, they would likely be stamped B-O-B and placed in the correctly labeled drawer! He loved his family and was always thrilled to have visits from his grand and great-grandchildren, always game for a horse or tractor ride.

Bob is survived by: daughters, Cindy Lott and Jan Beltz; granddaughter, Brynn Howard (Michael Loughrie), her children, Vance, Brooke, Dustin, and Tanner; granddaughter, Taryn (Brooks) Dohrman, her children, Brayden, Trey, and Haylie; and grandson, Colton Howard.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Nancy Beltz; son-in-law, Dean Lott; and his sisters, Doris Brosius and Wilma Bauman.

A private burial will take place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Haven House, who cannot be thanked enough for their outstanding care of Bob during his stay there, or the American Red Cross, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

