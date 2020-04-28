Scott City -- Lloyd K. Fouser, age 83, passed April 21, 2020 in Scott City, Kansas. Born December 4, 1936 in Garden City, Kansas, the son of Lloyd L. and Helen M. Case Fouser. Memorial Services will be held later. Memorials are to the Scott County Historical Society. See funeral home web site for more information.

