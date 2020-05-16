LANGDON - Henry S. Mauck, 89, born to Phillip and Bessie Holmes Mauck of Langdon, died April 28, 2020 from complications of coronavirus and Parkinsons. He was an Army Veteran and retired US Postal Carrier with 31 years of rural service. Henry married Esther Nicks, now deceased, and is survived by: three children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and siblings, Kenneth Mauck, Elaine Applegate, and Melba Treaster, all of Colorado. Memorial service later at Limon Colorado.

Henry S Mauck

