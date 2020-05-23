Nathan Wayne Bennett, 44, of Hutchinson, died May 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born December 28, 1975, in Lyons, to Everette L. and Sandra L. (Haney) Bennett.

Nathan graduated from Hutchinson High School and was a machinist for Eaton Corporation.

He is survived by: his father, Everette Bennett and wife, Pamela Gould, of Hutchinson; mother, Sandra Bennett of Hutchinson; brothers, Aaron (Amy) Bennett of Hutchinson, Jason E. Bennett of Hutchinson, and Jared Bennett of Santa Ana, CA; six nieces and nephews; and one great-niece and one great-nephew.

Nathan was preceded in death by his uncle, Gerald Bennett.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to American Diabetes Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

