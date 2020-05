SPEARMAN, TX -Eric S. Werner, 50, died May 25, 2020. He was born February 2, 1970, in Denver, CO. to Tim and Linda (LoVette) Werner. Graveside services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Kinsley, KS. McKillip's, Kinsley is in charge of arrangements.

Eric S. Werner

