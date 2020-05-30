NEWTON - Betty Louise Lindholm Reilly, 88, passed away May 28, 2020. Born October 3, 1931. Graveside committal service 11 a.m., Tuesday June 2, 2020, Andover Lutheran Cemetery in Rural McPherson County. The casket will be open for 15 minutes prior to the service starting. Memorials are suggested to Asbury Park or Zion Lutheran Church in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

Betty Louise Lindholm Reilly

