STERLING - David R. Clayton, 61, Sterling, died May 31, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at the Sterling Community Cemetery, with Pastor Michael Gray officiating. Memorials may be made to the David R. Clayton Memorial Fund in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

David R. Clayton

