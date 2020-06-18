PRATT - Calora June Hayse, 86, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home. She was born May 29, 1934, in Pratt to Marvin Alfred and Eva (Hoff) Ray. Calora married John Williams in 1955 and he preceded her in death in 1971. She then married Paul Hayse on December 28, 1979, in Pratt. They were married for 41 years.

Calora Hayse

Calora was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Elks. She enjoyed doing hair at the nursing home for several years, bicycling, playing golf, gardening and spending time with her dog.

She is survived by: her husband, Paul; son, Michael Hayse of Pratt; daughters, Lynn Renee (Terry) Morris of Newton, Christa Kay Williams of Wichita and Christine (Randy) Peterson of Manhattan; grandchildren, A.J. Hitchcock, Tyler Williams, Josh Williams, Abree Williams, Leslie (Josh) Neilson and Megan (Jeremy) Niederwerder; great-grandchildren, Harper and Hudson Niederwerder and Addi, Parker and Lily Neilson; and her dog, Oliver.

Calora is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, John Williams; and brothers, Johnny and David Ray.

Cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the book, Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Larrison Mortuary. Inurnment will follow at a later time at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt.

Memorials may be made to Pratt Area Humane Society or Pratt Regional Medical Center in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.