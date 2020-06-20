Celebration of Life for Allen Roberson, of Hutchinson, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Delos V. Smith Senior Citizens Center, 101 W. 1st, Hutchinson. Memorials to Allen Roberson Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Allen Roberson

Celebration of Life for Allen Roberson, of Hutchinson, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Delos V. Smith Senior Citizens Center, 101 W. 1st, Hutchinson. Memorials to Allen Roberson Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.