Norwich, Kansas -- Rosenhagen, Kenton Derek, age 46, loving husband, father, brother, son, and friend passed away on Tuesday, June 16th 2020. Kenton was very active in his community, and he loved farming, spending quality time with his wife and kids, working on his beautiful home and yard, coaching and watching his kids play sports, and spending time with his many friends who adored him. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cecelia Ann Rosenhagen. He is survived by his devoted wife, LeAyre, daughters, Avery and Talby, son, Dax, father Renard (Patty) Rosenhagen of Cheney, sister Kimberly (Galen) McCormick of Wichita, brother Kerry Rosenhagen of Bloomington, MN and many friends. Funeral service Monday, June 22, 2020 11:00 A.M. at the United Methodist Church, Norwich, Kansas Memorial contributions may be made to Norwich FFA or Norwich Parks and Recreation. Condolences may be left at wulfastmortuary.com

Kenton Derek Rosenhagen

