Ellinwood -- Penelope Lynn Nolan, 4 months, passed away June 18, 2020, at Ellinwood District Hospital, Ellinwood. She was born on February 3, 2020, at Great Bend, to Taylor Drummond and Christina Nolan.

Penelope was dearly loved and treasured by her family. She was their little bundle of joy.

Survivors include, her mother, Christina Nolan; her father, Taylor Drummond; grandparents, Tim and Christina Casey, and Alisha Hawkins of Pueblo, Colo.; great grandparents, John and Helen Cokeley of Stafford and Joyce Smith of Hardinsburg, Ind.; four uncles, Ezra Luna, Nelson Nolan, Tim Casey, II. and Chris Casey; four aunts, Linrhosha Luna, Elizabeth Casey, Dawn Johnson and Melissa Miller; and cousins, Kreed Roda and Blayne Schwartz. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Nelson Nolan; and great grandmother, Sharon Bailey.



Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family to receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Bryant Funeral Home with Father Terrance Klein presiding. Interment will be in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph School, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

