Ruth J. Maxfield, 78, of Hutchinson, died June 17, 2020, at her home. She was born February 26, 1942, in Brownsville, PA, the daughter of James E. and Uliann (Kovalchick) Thomas, Sr.

Ruth was a 1960 graduate of Bethlehem Center High School, Fredericktown, PA, and a 1963 graduate of Ohio Valley General Hospital School of Nursing, McKees Rocks, PA.

Ruth retired as a registered nurse for the Hutchinson Clinic in 2008, after 32 years of service. She was a member of Countryside Baptist Church.

On August 14, 1965, she married Jerry L. Maxfield, in Washington, PA.

Ruth is survived by: her husband of almost 55 years, Jerry of Hutchinson; daughters, Diana Maxfield of Hutchinson, Angela Maxfield Karpinski (Joe) of Coatesville, PA; son, Matthew E. Maxfield (Erin) of Hutchinson; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James E. Thomas, Jr.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Countryside Baptist Church, 819 W. 30th, Hutchinson, with Pastor Ron Kyker officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary. The casket will remain closed.

Memorials may be made to Countryside Baptist Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

