INMAN - Virginia Louise 'Ginny' Kenney, 88, of Inman, KS, died Sat, May 30th, 2020. Graveside service at McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, Kansas, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Memorials to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, or Pleasant View Home and can be sent to Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home; 222 W Euclid; McPherson, Ks 67460.

Virginia L. Kenney

INMAN - Virginia Louise 'Ginny' Kenney, 88, of Inman, KS, died Sat, May 30th, 2020. Graveside service at McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, Kansas, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Memorials to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, or Pleasant View Home and can be sent to Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home; 222 W Euclid; McPherson, Ks 67460.