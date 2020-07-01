NESS CITY - James Samuel Fritzler, 85, passed away on May 27, 2020, in Wichita. He was born on November 16, 1934, in Ness City, the son of Sam and Freda (Sauer) Fritzler.

James Fritzler

Jim was a 1953 graduate of Ness City High School, a member of the United Methodist Church, Ness City, and a United States Army Veteran. On October 27, 1957, Jim married Ila Jones in Ness City,

Jim is survived by: his wife, Ila; sons, Paul Fritzler and his wife, Dianna (Parker, CO), and Kelly Fritzler and his wife, Laurie (Paonia, CO); sister, Betty Benson (San Antonio, TX); and three granddaughters, Haley Rabson, Lauren Fritzler, and Carsyn Fritzler. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, 4 p.m., at the United Methodist Church, Ness City. Friends may sign the book at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Contributions may be given to the Ness County Bank Building Foundation.