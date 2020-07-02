ULYSSES -- Gloria Jean Mills, 75, died Wednesday, June 30, 2020. Graveside service will be Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Forgan Cemetery in Forgan, Oklahoma. Memorial contributions may be given to Gloria Jean Mills Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

