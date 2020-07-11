Dale Wayne Symonds, 60, of Hutchinson, died June 28, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born May 12, 1960, in Hutchinson, to Jimmie and Jackie (Swanson)Symonds.

Dale Symonds

Dale Wayne Symonds, 60, of Hutchinson, died June 28, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born May 12, 1960, in Hutchinson, to Jimmie and Jackie (Swanson)Symonds.

Dale enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working on motors, and spending time with his family and friends. He never knew a stranger.

Dale is survived by: parents, Jimmie and Jackie Symonds, Hutchinson; sister, Dorthea (Eddie)Wooten, Hutchinson; sons, Steve (Jennie)Stock and Nathaniel (Melody)Nelzen; and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Doyle Symonds and first wife, Sandra.

A private family burial has taken place at Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be from Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Masonic Lodge, 1800 E 23rd, Hutchinson.

Memorials are suggested to the Cancer Council of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N Main, Hutchinson, Ks 67501.

